Co-owner of a clothing-optional Poconos campground is accused of sexually assaulting a child there.

A man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child at a Pocono Mountains resort he owns on Sunday.

Patrick Gremling, 54, was arrested in late 2011 for allegedly assaulting a middle schooler at the Woods Campground.

Gremling was reported to police by his accuser, who is now an adult.

Investigators listened in on a 32-minute phone conversation between the accuser and Gremling, who allegedly made “several admissions” before being arrested.

To protect the accuser’s identity, their name and gender have been changed.

Gremling’s accuser claims they were brought to the resort in 2011 to help prepare the grounds for winter. The Woods Campground resort opened in Lehighton in 2004 and marketed itself as an exclusive, clothing-optional, adult-only campground; a “safe, secluded getaway.”

After the work was completed, the child stayed in a camper for the night.

They told police about the pajamas they were wearing and the couch they were sleeping on when the alleged assault occurred.

Gremling had previously touched the child inappropriately at a home in New Jersey in 2009, according to the accuser.

“Never tell anyone,” the accuser said both times.

Multiple requests for comment to the Woods Campground were ignored.

Gremling is charged with one felony and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and minor corruption.

After posting $50,000 bail, he was released from the Carbon County Jail on Tuesday.

