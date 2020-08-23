Coal mine accident kills seven in east China

Seven people were killed and nine others injured after a deflagration occurred in a coal mine in east China’s Shandong Province on Thursday morning, local authorities said.

A total of 19 workers were down the shaft when the accident happened at 6:55 a.m. at the Liangbaosi Coal Mine in Jiaxiang County, according to the county government. They were lifted to the ground at 9:30 a.m., and 16 were rushed to hospital with injuries.

Among them, seven died after treatment failed, and nine others were still hospitalized, including one in serious condition.

The provincial government of Shandong has set up a team to investigate the cause of the accident.