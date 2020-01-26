Coco Gauff match at Australian Open marred by furious fan shouting ‘shut up d***head’

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff was beaten 6-7 6-3 6-0 by fellow American Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open on Sunday – but their match took a surprising twist

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff’s Australian Open fourth round clash with Sofia Kenin was overshadowed by a shout of “shut up d***head” from the crowd.

Gauff, 15, was facing off against fellow American Kenin on the Melbourne Arena court when the obscenity was heard.

Kenin was in position to serve as the angry fan shouted “shut up d***head” from the stands.

It is thought he was targeting another spectator who was talking, not either of the players on court.

The inadvertent heckle forced Kenin to retract from serving as she bore an irate expression on her face.

The 21-year-old went on to win the match though, having lost the first set on a tie-break.

Kenin won the second set 6-3 before cleaning up in the third 6-0 as Gauff appeared to tire in the Melbourne heat.

And the Russian-born tennis ace admits she blocked out any distractions during the match to ensure she could beat Gauff.

“It was such a tough match; she’s such a tough player,” Kenin said.

“It means a lot to me; I’m so happy to be through to the next round.

“I just did the best I can. I just tried to take it like any other match.

“I know she’s playing well, I just tried to play my game and fight for every point and just not focus on anything else.”

Despite the worrying drop off, Gauff said she wasn’t concerned by the defeat, insisting there is a lot more to come from her as she enters the top 50 in the world next week.

“I’m doing well right now at 15. I still have so much I feel like I can get better on,” said Gauff.

“I don’t even think this is close to a peak for me, even though I’m doing well right now.

“She definitely put a lot of balls in the court. She’s quick. Also her drop-shots were good. I think I made a lot of errors too.”