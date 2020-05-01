‘Code word for reporting domestic violence at the pharmacy counter’

The intention was for Minister Hugo de Jonge (Health, Welfare and Sport) to launch the code word today, NRC reports, but the moment has been postponed and will probably take place in a pharmacy sometime next week.
The ministry hopes that people will dare to report domestic violence earlier by introducing the code word. In their own home, victims can now do this with difficulty, because their partner or spouse is always nearby.
When people say the word ‘mask 19’, it is clear to pharmacy employees that the person in question needs help. Victims are then brought into contact with the Veilig Thuis aid organization.
“At this time, nothing should stand in the way of victims reporting domestic violence,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of VWS. “By setting a code word at the pharmacy, there is a way for victims to raise their situation.”
The codeword is already being used in countries such as France, Italy and Spain. In France, the number of reports since the start of the lockdown in the country increased by 30 percent after the introduction, in Spain there has even been a 50 percent increase since the beginning of April.
Information campaign
There are no hard figures in the Netherlands about an increase in domestic violence as a result of the corona measures, but care providers and sector organizations expect an increase in the number of cases. Whatsapp channels and chat services were previously set up to make reporting domestic violence more accessible. Aid organization Veilig Thuis started an information campaign last weekend.
