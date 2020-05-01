‘Code word for reporting domestic violence at the pharmacy counter’

The intention was for Minister Hugo de Jonge (Health, Welfare and Sport) to launch the code word today, NRC reports, but the moment has been postponed and will probably take place in a pharmacy sometime next week.

The ministry hopes that people will dare to report domestic violence earlier by introducing the code word. In their own home, victims can now do this with difficulty, because their partner or spouse is always nearby.

When people say the word ‘mask 19’, it is clear to pharmacy employees that the person in question needs help. Victims are then brought into contact with the Veilig Thuis aid organization.

“At this time, nothing should stand in the way of victims reporting domestic violence,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of VWS. “By setting a code word at the pharmacy, there is a way for victims to raise their situation.”