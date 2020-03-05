COIN interview: US indie starlets on new album Dreamland, their new sonic direction and 5 Seconds of Summer tour

Sonically charged trio COIN are on an ascent to the top with the release of new album Dreamland. Daily Star Online chatted to frontman Chase Lawrence about their roots, their influences, supporting The 1975 and appearing at Reading and Leeds festivals.

It’s set to be a major 2020 for Nashville’s thrilling three-piece COIN.

The band’s third album, Dreamland, is their most lyrically honest and expansive yet as the trio put all self-imposed limitations aside and threw themselves into making a record that embodies the band’s ethos.

It saw them collaborate with Foster The People frontman Mark Foster and keyboardist Isom Innis, whose distinct styles and influence helped cultivate COIN’s creativity.

As a result, members Chase Lawrence, Ryan Winnen and Joe Memmel, have opened an exciting new chapter in their fledgling career.

Since forming in Nashville in 2012, the band have toured the world, opening up for giants The 1975 and appearing at festivals Lollapalooza and Reading and Leeds after breaking through with their huge hit Talk Too Much.

Last week they were also announced as the support for 5 Seconds of Summer’s UK and Ireland tour in May.

Daily Star Online caught up with Chase to find out how they recorded Dreamland, their career so far and their hopes for 2020.

Hi Chase, how did you form COIN? When did the guys get together?

“We all met in Nashville. Respectively we’re from Cleveland, Maryland and West Virginia.

“We all met in Nashville to continue a pursuit in music. One show led to another show and another show and here we are.

“It’s been a journey and luckily I met my two collaborators within the first two weeks of moving to Nashville.”

As one of the world’s music capitals, what’s Nashville like for musicians and bands? What’s the scene like there?

“I don’t spend a tonne of time there. Ryan moved to LA and Joe to New York. I think for me to have moved from my small town to Nashville was great because it was so nurturing and I was in the midst of people who were likeminded creators.

“I can’t speak for that energy now as much but then it was electrifying to see people working as hard as you were. It was an awesome experience and I’m sure it is still that way.”

When you the band formed was there an instant musical connection?

“Actually, no! To be honest I met Justin the guitarist on the first day in classes. I sat next to him and, not being judgemental, he did not fit the type of person I would have been with.

“I reached out and that’s when I realised we had to do something. We met in my dorm room and wrote a song and it was frankly very bad. Objectively not a good song.

“I thought we’d play something else and I just played a song I had been working on and within a few minutes we realised what we needed to do and how to collaborate – it was almost embracing the root style of Nashville.

“Then he started to let his classic rock come out. Within the three hours we spent together, it took one hour to finish this other song. That night we realised we had something really special together.

“We brought Ryan in a few weeks later. Looking back on each other it was really fun. We didn’t know how to tell each other not to play the guitar there, or not to play too many kicks in the drum pattern, or for them to tell me my keyboard was too complicated or whatever. We just knew how to do our parts and contribute them as a whole. That was what COIN was.

“With this album specifically we’ve come back to that mentality, letting each of us creatively speak and instead of a collective mouthpiece. It’s the first time we’ve been able to have the vision and control we’ve wanted over an album.

“We’ve been so fortunate to take our time and really make the album we wanted to create.”

What was the writing and recording process like for Dreamland?

“We started writing this album about three months after the last one. We were so inspired being on tour and seeing the reaction. It made me want to walk off stage and immediately go and create.

“The album has taken us from a band to a tour bus, to green rooms in London and hotel rooms in the Philippines, it’s been a patchwork of the last three years. It’s almost a journal.

“The process is so different because, in the first album specifically, we went to a studio and recorded with an amazing producer. It was awesome and I’m glad we had that true rock and roll documentary experience.

“On the second we worked with a lot of producers. For this album, we learned how to harness those tools and apply that knowledge and experience to our own naivety. We recorded this whole album with the philosophy of being in that moment. Because of that this album is recorded with iPhone and laptop recordings.

“We weren’t going to question the performance and lose all the passion from chasing perfection. It was a different philosophy of recording.”

The song Crash My Car has had a staggering amount of streams globally. What does it mean for a band like yourselves?

“We’re so thankful. What’s so good about that song it came out at a time of a real darkness but fascinating point of our career.

“We were so uncertain about what the next era held for us. We played a show at Atlanta, Georgia, in front of thousands.

“It inspired us so much. We wanted to write a song that was bigger than all of our other songs and that our fans can sing louder than our other songs. We came up with that song in a few hours.”

You’ve released the single You in February – what’s the reaction been like to it?

“We were going to release it two years ago and there was this weird miscommunication with our record label.

“Our fans ended up attaching so much love and care for it that it became a staple of our live set without it being out.

“Now it’s out people love it and love to share it. It’s been amazing. We have been moved by that song because it came in that same window of Crash My Car. That was the beginning stage of writing this album. Now it’s finally out people can finally listen to it.”

What can listeners expect from the full album?

“This album is everything we’ve been through personally, emotionally and within the dynamic of the band – that’s all on this album.

“It’s called Dreamland because I feel for the past while I have, and the members of the band as well, kind of been standing above yourself and looking and trying to figure out how you’re going to tell your story, whether it’s on social media or to your friends, instead of actually living in the story. That may sound cheesy or whatever I spent so much time on trying to figure our what my next move was without realising there’s a beautiful view all around.

“I hope that if there’s anything I want people to take from this album it’s just ‘present’ and here.”

You must be proud of what you’ve produced in something so personal?

“I don’t want to sound disingenuous, since starting this band, it was not my outlet. It was an outlet I had to connect with people and my bandmates and there was that commonality in that way but it was not my journal in the way it’s become.

“I think it’s so special for me to be able to write almost my therapy and then these fans are able to attach their meaning and find whatever they want to. I think it’s incredible.

“I’m immensely proud of this album for the sake my speaking up for the first time since we started this band.”

Do you think it’s something you’ll take on when creating material in the future?

“I can’t say objectively but this album has opened a door. I have written two albums worth or more. All of the songs are incredibly personal and honest. That’s what I realised at the end of this process is that I want to be honest.

“I changed the lyrics from what I thought the fans wanted to hear. I had to erase that thought from my mind and write what’s real to me.”

In terms of your live output you’ve opened for 1975. What was that like? What did you learn from that experience?

“That was a very humbling and amazing experience to see a band, whatever you want to call them – a pop or rock band – on an artistic platform and they use their voice for such amazing things. To see the highest global level you can be to put on a show was so neat. It was almost scary to see it face to face and stare down that massive video wall from the back of it. You see all the personnel working too – it was humbling.

“I was awe struck but the amount of people they affect, from the people that work for them and the fans they inspire worldwide. It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

Do you aspire COIN to be as big as 1975?

“I aspire to be honest at this point. If people find meaning and truth in it that’s amazing. I would be lying if i said I didn’t want us to be the biggest band in the world but at the same time I want to have left a legacy and of something of importance.”

You’ve performed at festivals around the world including the famous Reading the Leeds. How was that experience?

“We had no idea what to expect. We played UK a few times and had mostly played in London.

“At Reading and Leeds, we were on one of the tent stages but a large one. There was such a small amount of people around the stage as we were setting up. I was peering around the curtain like ‘oh my god we’ve come all this way to play in front of 18 people’.

“I took a break and thought I was going to let this live and take away all of this anxiousness. I got out on stage and saw this sea of people singing every lyric with the highest energy. It was so beautiful. I had no idea what to expect but it exceeded all expectations.”

How do UK fans compare to those in the US?

“I didn’t know what to expect but we played one headline show in the UK in London at The Garage. It was such a weird thing. Even to the slowest songs our fans were so infectious! That Garage show is one of my best shows in the history of the band. It was that mystery of what it’s going to be like. It was them giving us more energy then we were giving them.”

Who were you influenced by growing up and now? Any bands you’re impressed by?

“Growing up my dad was a pastor and I was very entrenched in Christian music. I loved Skater Boi by Avril Lavigne too.

“I knew top 40 music and Christian music but in high school I started to seek out more.

“The other guys were exposed to different types of music. The Cars were such a big influence. It was good that we were able to take these different backgrounds.

“Ryan is from a metal band. Classic rock metal influence and contemporary Christian music is a bizarre combination of things.

“We started the band collectively but no band influenced us more than Talking Heads. We all became entrenched in it at the same time. Right now I’m so super impressed with a band called Omni in Atlanta. I think it’s so good and fresh. It’s kind of Strokesy but really impressed by it.”

What does the best of 2020 have in store?

“We’re about to embark on our largest headline tour to date. We have some legendary venues in the US to visit. It’s truly a dream. If it all ended tomorrow I would think we did it but it’s amazing to see it keep unfolding in different and new ways.

“It’s really exciting. We’re announcing a tour with 5 Seconds of Summer shows in the UK. We’re playing Wembley and stuff. We’re really excited.”

Does the band have an ultimate goal?

“It’s been so interesting to see goals and dreams unfold over time. I keep touching on we found people that are so honest and have this quest for what’s real. It inspires me to be as honest and open and transparent as possible with these people and our goal for the past year is we want the fans of this bands to feel as connected as much as we are.

“We want to never abandon this symbiotic relationship. It’s become something so much more than what we just have to say. So many people love what we’re doing. I’m so thankful for those people and want to keep them with us every step of the way.”