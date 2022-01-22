Colby Ryan’s identity is unknown, as is his current location.

What happened to Colby Ryan, and where is he now?

COLBY Ryan is best known as the son of Lori Vallow of Idaho, who is accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter Tylee and her 7-year-old son JJ.

Tylee and JJ vanished in September 2019 and were never reported missing, causing the family to make headlines.

Lori Vallow has three children. Colby is one of them.

He was seen writing a touching tribute about his siblings, who were discovered dead at Lori’s husband Chad Daybell’s home in Idaho, in June 2020.

According to the New York Post, Colby wrote, “I don’t even know how to start this.”

“However, to my lovely, wonderful, sweet angels.

Knowing you’re in paradise gives me the only sense of calm I have.

This has broken me.

“I love you both more than you’ll ever know.

I miss both of you.

I adore both of you.

This appears to be a nightmare scenario.

He continued, “It seems unreal.”

Because he has tended to stay out of the spotlight, little information on his personal life and whereabouts today is available outside of his family.

Lori, 48, was born on June 26, 1973, and is best known as the mother of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two Idaho kids who mysteriously vanished in September 2019.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 after failing to provide proof of life for her missing children in January to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

Vallow and Chad were accused of lying about the kids’ whereabouts and even their existence at the time, according to police.

She was committed for mental treatment after her arrest and ruled incompetent to stand trial.

She is accused of murdering her two children as well as plotting the murders of two others.

Chad is also accused of killing JJ and Tylee, as well as his former wife Tammy Daybell, 49, who died in 2019 under “suspicious circumstances,” crimes to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Chad and Lori married two weeks after Tammy’s death, according to reports.

Their case is set to start in January 2023.

Colby came forward in May 2020, alleging that he was sexually abused as a child by Lori’s third husband.

He also claimed that his stepfather, Joseph Ryan, was physically abusive and hit him without cause.

Colby told Dateline at the time, “He went out of his way to make a point when he would spank me and weird things like little hits on the head, and he thought it was funny.”

“There were just a lot of things like that,” he continued, adding, “he was also sexually abusive.”

When host Keith Morrison followed up with a question about Joseph…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.