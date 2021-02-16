Cold front causes power outage in north Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — A cold wave hitting North America led to a power outage in northern Mexico, leaving some 400,000 people without electricity, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported on Monday.

At his usual daily press conference, the president said frigid temperatures in the United States, which borders Mexico to the north, caused damage to several gas pipelines that supply Mexican power plants.

“It is because of the winter storm, because of the bad weather. Technicians from (the state-owned) Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) are already working on it … so that service is restored,” he told reporters.

Lopez Obrador said his administration will later provide details of the incident.

The CFE issued a statement saying that due to the polar vortex affecting the United States, there have been cuts in Mexico’s supply of natural gas and a more than 5,000 percent spike in the price of fuel.

According to the CFE, the power outage has impacted the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Sonora in the northwest, and the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Nuevo Leon in the north.

“A state of emergency has been issued in areas where the supply of gas and electricity in the United States is at risk,” the CFE said.

“With its gas reserves, the CFE is injecting gas to strategic support plants in Chihuahua and Nuevo Leon to avoid further damage,” it added.

At the end of December, a power outage in Mexico’s electricity grid, attributed to failures in the operating system, left some 10.3 million people without service. Enditem