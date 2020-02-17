Cold War armoured car used by the British Army that can reach 50mph is up for sale for £20,000

An armoured car used by the British Army during the Cold War that can hit 50mph, runs on petrol, and is fully road legal is up for sale for £20,000.

The Mark II Ferret (MK2) armoured car stands at 6ft tall, 12ft long, and 6ft wide, equipped with half-an-inch thick armour plating and anti-landmine protection.

Built by multinational automotive company Daimler for the British Army of the Rhine, it has clocked 7,000 miles on its 4.25litre Rolls-Royce engine.

Known as a ‘scout’ car, the MK2 can reach speeds of up to 50mph, and still runs on petrol at an impressive eight miles to the gallon.

Meanwhile, its 50-year age makes the car an historic vehicle exempt from tax and MOT certification, making it cheap to run and inexpensive to insure.

Picked up by private collector Andrew Adams from Poole, Dorset, it is now being touted as a ‘bulletproof investment’ as it goes under the hammer.

Mr Adams is now selling the ‘little tank’ at Woolley and Wallis Auctioneers of Salisbury, Wiltshire, for a pre-sale estimate of £20,000.

Ned Cowell, arms and armour expert at the auction house, has test-driven the Ferret, calling it ‘enormous fun to drive and is remarkably easy’.

The driver sits in a cramped central seat low down in the vehicle with a front hatch out of which to look, while the commander would perch behind.

He said: ‘The interior is fairly compact and you are surrounded by a lot of metal. There is a holder for maps and smoke grenades right next to the driver.

‘The steering wheel position is slightly above you and points down at your lap and you have a hatch on three sides of you to look out of.

‘But if you are under attack you can pull the hatch up and look through vision slits to drive. It is a bit noisy but is probably just as loud as a tractor.

‘It’s a military vehicle that is now accessible to normal people to own without having to have a massive private estate to drive it on.

‘It is road legal and is not too big to handle on ordinary roads. It would certainly turn a few heads if you drove it into your local supermarket car park.’

Between 1967 and 1974, the car was under ownership of the Coldstream, Grenadier, and Irish Guard Regiments of the British Army of the Rhine, or BAOR.

There have been two BAOR formations in the last 100 years, one set up in March 1919 after the First World War to implement the occupation of the Rhineland.

Another BAOR was carved out of the body of the British Liberation Army in 1945 to administer the British zone of occupation after the Second World War.

Its function shifted to that of guarantor of West German defence from Soviet aggression as the threat of invasion from the USSR loomed.

The BAOR became the primary formation controlling the British contribution to NATO after the formation of the alliance in 1949.

MK2, as the Ferret scout is also known, was decommissioned after 1974. It is thought to be worth up to £20,000, and will be sold in Wiltshire in May.