Cold water therapy saved a Glasgow dancer from bulimia and abuse trauma, according to her.

Cold water therapy saved a Glasgow dancer from bulimia and abuse trauma, she claims.

Chloe McNiven says the power of immersing herself in cold water has helped her work through the trauma of sexual abuse and an eating disorder.

With January well underway, it appears that everyone is striving for a “new year, new me” mentality.

People are finally tackling that diet, and the bravest among us are venturing into the world of cold water swimming.

The craze began during lockdown, when people flocked to the freezing Scottish waters to take a dip.

Hundreds of people dove into the icy water, clad in dry robes, gloves, hats, and tea flasks, and the health benefits are said to be enormous.

Cold water therapy is thought to improve circulation, deepen sleep, increase energy, and reduce inflammation in the body, though more research is needed.

People are now looking into the advantages of meditation for mental health.

Hippocrates documented his experiences with cold water swimming in 370BC, and athlete and motivational speaker Wim Hof has extolled its virtues for years.

Chloe McNiven, a professional backing dancer who has toured the world dancing with the biggest stars, is one person who fully believes in the health benefits of cold water swimming.

Nicki Minaj, Little Mix, Zara Larson, and even Elton John have all performed alongside her.

“I grew up in a bad neighborhood.

“There was little opportunity growing up in Govan,” she told Glasgow Live.

“Dancing was my escape, and being able to dance with the biggest names was incredible.”

Chloe, who calls herself an ‘ice queen,’ said she discovered cold water therapy by chance.

Chloe, who spent years honing her craft in London, and her husband recently welcomed their first child.

When her life was turned upside down during the pandemic, the couple returned to Glasgow.

Despite the fact that Chloe was already a certified neuro-linguistic programming practitioner who also used plant medicines, breathwork, and wellness therapy, it wasn’t until her family hit a rough patch that she learned about cold water therapy.

