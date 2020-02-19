Cole to lead Aust 3×3 basketball Tokyo bid

A star in the 3×3 basketball arena, Rebecca Cole will have to shine even brighter if she is to secure Australia a start at the Tokyo Olympics.

The half-court game will make its Olympic debut in 2020, with the women’s team Australia’s only shot at 3×3 glory after the men’s team failed to secure a start.

They will head to India next month for the Olympic qualifying tournament with 19 teams set to compete for three available places at the Games.

Cole is the undisputed star of the Australian 3×3 scene, FIBA last month naming her one of the ‘ten women who defined 3×3 in 2019’.

She was the tournament leading scorer at the 2019 FIBA World Cup – where Australia team finished fourth – and was the MVP at last year’s Asia Cup, playing a key role in the team’s gold medal triumph as she finished with 34 points in the tournament.

But Cole, who will head to India alongside Maddie Garrick, Keely Froling, Kelsey Griffin and Lauren Nicholson, will have to shoulder even more of the burden with the Australians weakened by the unavailability of Alice Kunek for next month’s qualifiers.

Kunek has undergone elbow surgery after being injured in the final minute of a WNBL game on January 12.

Kunek was part of the victorious Asian Cup squad alongside Cole, Garrick and Froling.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to make our way to Tokyo 2020 and the fact that players like Kelsey Griffin and Lauren Nicholson are showing interest in 3×3,” head coach Dave Biwer said.

The Australians are in Group B along with Iran, Japan, Ukraine and Turkmenistan.

Their opening match is against Japan on March 18.