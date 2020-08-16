Coleen and Wayne Rooney braced for details of their sex life being aired at ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

COLEEN and Wayne Rooney are braced for details of their sex life being aired at the looming “Wagatha Christie” libel trial.

The couple, both 34, fear Becky Vardy’s legal team will quiz her over a fake story claiming Coleen considered gender selection treatment to have a girl.

Coleen, who has four sons with Wayne, apparently planted the tale in August 2019 saying she had flown to Mexico to consider the £8,000 treatment. She later said the story, to which she restricted access, was among three viewed only by Becky’s account.

Becky, 38, wife of England striker Jamie, 33, insists she was not the source and is seeking £200,000 damages for libel. She wanted an apology but Coleen was not prepared to give one and a £1million High Court trial is expected.

A source said: “The gender selection rumour is likely to be the focus of the case.

“It throws up all sorts of questions. Becky’s lawyers will be within their rights to ask intimate details about Coleen and Wayne’s marriage and physical relationship.

“They could ask whether it was true at any stage, whether Coleen had spoken to friends about it. While Coleen wants to avoid that, it’s something she’s prepared to go through to try to win.”

Coleen, who is on a family holiday in Barbados, plans to stand by her claims that the stories were leaked from Becky’s Instagram account.

Her lawyers are said to be ready to accuse those with access to the account — Becky says there are several — of “snooping” on her over a longer period than covered by the Wagatha accusations.

They are also expected to insist that the account is ultimately Becky’s responsibility as it is in her name.

They will emphasise the anguish said to have been caused to Coleen by the leak.

Becky, who went through a failed mediation process with Coleen, has already claimed in court papers that she has been dubbed a “grass” and suffered anxiety attacks.

A spokesman for Coleen said: “We will not be making any public comments at this time.”

