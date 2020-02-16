Coleen Nolan sells her family house with five bedrooms, five living rooms and gorgeous garden

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has sold her five-bedroom family home after splitting from her husband Ray Fensome.

The pair went their separate ways in 2018 after an 11-year marriage, meaning the sprawling property went on the market for £800,000.

Coleen, 54, and Ray bought the house in April 2008 for a reported £740,000. The house near trendy Wilmslow comprises of five large bedrooms, four bathrooms, five living areas, a huge kitchen and spacious garden.

According to Zoopla, the current estimated price of the property, which Coleen shares with she and Ray’s daughter Ciara Fensome, 17, is closer to £900,000. It also boasts a home gym and even a games room.

The property is currently listed with agents Maison Haus. On their website, a video of Coleen can be viewed – showing the panel star guiding potential suitors around the house.

The listing describes it as a ‘deceptively spacious large detached residence, situated on an impressive private established plot enjoying beautiful open views to both the front and rear.’

After the star’s split from Ray, it was reported that Coleen bought a farm with plans to move to the Cheshire countryside.

The two-time divorcee is said to have bought a four-acre Cheshire smallholding with three stables a couple of years back, as per a chat she had with The Mirror in September 2018.

‘It’s all a big change for me. I kind of had to sell my house anyway. It went on the market when Ray and I separated,’ she said.

The Nolan sister is an animal enthusiast and even before she bought the farmland, owned horses and several dogs. She said that she dreams of adding chickens and pygmy goats, but will not be growing her own veg.

‘I’ll still be ordering my ­takeaways – I’m not one for growing ­vegetables,’ she said.

‘The last couple of years have been horrendous,’ Coleen said in the same chat. ‘[The separation] didn’t even get nasty but it was like being with a lodger and I didn’t want to settle.

‘He was angry at me because I wasn’t happy, I wanted to work it out but he wouldn’t go to counselling, he was quite happy to amble along and I wasn’t. It’s ­lonelier to be with someone who you had something with and it’s not there now.’

Coleen has previously said that she hasn’t dated anyone since the split. ‘I have only ever been out with musicians who sleep all day and are awake all night. I could be a farmer’s wife. My dad always said, ‘You should marry a farmer.’