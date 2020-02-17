Coleen Rooney responds to Rebekah Vardy’s tearful TV appearance with curt statement

Coleen Rooney has responded to Rebekah Vardy’s emotional Loose Women appearance amid their so-called feud in a curt statement.

A representative for the star, 33, tweeted that she is ‘confident in the legal process’ and feels no need to comment further, after Rebekah, 37, tearfully admitted the WAG war ‘was the worst thing she had been through since being abused by her step-dad.’

Coleen appeared to brush off Rebekah’s emotional appearance by posting a defiant social media snap with sons Kit, four, and Cass, one, after their recent skiing holiday.

In the statement, a representative for Coleen penned: ‘Coleen has nothing to add to what she has already said.

‘She remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate on this matter.’

Coleen re-tweeted the statement minutes after it was posted.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy for further comment.

It came after she posted a defiant Instagram snap after Rebekah spoke about their feud on Loose Women, in her first TV interview since the fall-out.

Coleen uploaded a Instagram photo of herself cuddling sons Kit, four, and Cass, one, after her skiing holiday.

The mother-of-four, who was skiing with her eldest sons Klay, six, and Kai, 10, in Courchevel, simply captioned the black and white reunion photo: ‘Back to my babies’.

The well-timed post was uploaded during Loose Women, where Rebekah discussed their bitter feud dubbed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ scandal.

In October last year, Rebekah was explosively accused by Coleen of leaking stories about her to The Sun newspaper – a claim she fiercely denies – leading to a WAG war which captivated the nation.

Coleen launched an incredible social media attack on Rebekah, revealing how she set up an elaborate sting on Instagram to ‘catch’ her leaking fake stories.

Her dramatic revelation enthralled Britain and sparked an angry denial from pregnant Vardy who said ‘I don’t need the money’ and pointed out other people have had access to her Instagram account.

Fans praised Rooney for the sensational way in which she revealed Vardy was the alleged culprit by concluding her post with a thriller-worthy: ‘It’s……… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

And Coleen’s followers were quick to comment on Rebekah’s TV appearance.

One wrote: ‘Might not want to switch Loose Women on…it would appear that someone’s bored AGAIN and wants to stir some trouble’, while another added: ‘Don’t watch Loose Women’.

Rebekah, who was joined by her one-month-old daughter Olivia Grace, reflected on the feud and revealed she was hospitalised three times as a result of the trolling she received.

The mother-of-five recalled the effect of backlash and subsequent trolling on her physical and mental health.

Rebekah shared: ‘It just kind of escalated and it was not great. The trolling was the worst part for me.

‘I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time but it kind of escalated. This was a whole new level…

‘I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one in particular, “You fat ugly rat. I genuinely hope you and your baby rot.” I think people just don’t realise when they’re saying stuff how it affects you.’

Revealing she was sent to the hospital three times while pregnant with Olivia, Rebekah added: ‘I was struck with serious anxiety attacks and ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones.

‘I had severe anxiety, I felt like I couldn’t go out without people just looking at me and questioning, “Did she do it? Did she not do it?”

‘No one would ever say anything to your face and that’s the whole thing with trolling. They won’t say it to your face.’

The trolling also had a huge affect of Rebekah’s husband Jamie and her eldest child, Megan. Explaining how it not only affected her but her family too, she added: ‘Jamie really struggled seeing me upset and down. It was a hard time.

‘Megan found it really difficult. There are people finding out what her Instagram account was and sending her horrible messages.’