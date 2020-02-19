Coles $20m underpayment hit mars H1 result

Coles is the latest major retailer to fess up to underpaying staff, with the company expecting a $20 million hit after managers at its supermarkets and liquor division were underpaid over the past six years.

The update came on Tuesday as the company met its upgraded first-half guidance, with Coles’ adjusted $725 million retail earnings figure confirming a strong Christmas period and a vastly improved second-quarter performance.

However, group earnings for the six months to January 5 include a $20 million provision after a review found about 1.0 per cent of the firm’s salaried workforce – about 1150 people – had been paid below the General Retail Industry Award.

The company’s review revealed about 5.0 per cent of salaried managers at both its supermarkets and liquor division had been affected, with the expected hit including $15 million underpayments and $5 million in interest and costs from the past six years.

Coles said its review did not relate to staff covered by enterprise agreements, who comprise 90 per cent of its workforce.

The company’s review is ongoing and Coles said it would remediate past and present employees who were “unintentionally affected”.

The Fair Work Ombudsman says it was only told about the issue by Coles on Tuesday morning.

“Yet another large, listed Australian company has underpaid employees millions of dollars and in this case they chose to inform us only moments before their financial results announcement,” Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said.

Coles initiated the payments review after it was revealed in October that rival Woolworths underpaid its employees by as much as $300 million over almost a decade, only discovering it had been keeping the cash when shocked store managers complained they were earning less than their staff.

The ABC, Qantas, Super Retail Group, Commonwealth Bank, Bunnings, Rockpool Dining Group, Sunglass Hut, 7-Eleven and George Calombaris’ hospitality group MAdE are among the entities that have admitted wage underpayment.

The Retail and Fast Food Workers Union says its own review of Coles hinted the company’s underpayment bill could be much greater than $20 million.

In its first-half earnings result, Coles confirmed second-quarter comparative sales growth was 3.6 per cent at its key Australian supermarkets division – meeting figures announced a fortnight ago.

Total second-half comparative sales growth came in at 2.0 per cent, lifting from a dismal 0.1 per cent growth in first quarter when its Little Shop sequel failed to replicate the success of the first rendition a year ago.

The result marks 49 consecutive quarters of comparable supermarket sales growth at the company.

The company’s liquor division remains under pressure, however, as a result of range reviews and discounting.

Chief executive Steve Cain said the summer bushfires had affected liquor volumes and a review of operations and an update would be provided at the full-year results announcement.

Coles’ 0.4 per cent jump in first-half retail earnings does not account for a number of non-repeating items, including new lease provisions, fuel sales agreements and the cycling out of discontinued operations such as Kmart, Target and Officeworks following the 2018 demerger from Wesfarmers.

As such, net profit for the period was down 33.7 per cent to $498 million on a statutory basis.

Own Brand sales growth of 6.0 per cent in the half was almost three times the rate of proprietary brands.

For the first time, Own Brand achieved sales of more than $1 billion in December, growing by 7.0 per cent in the month.

Mr Cain said comparable supermarket sales in the new year had been broadly in line with the second quarter

Despite the strong sales performance, shares in Coles had slipped 1.21 per cent lower to $16.705 by 1450 AEDT on Tuesday.

Coles will pay an interim dividend of 30 cents per share, fully franked.

COLES FIRST HALF BUOYED BY CHRISTMAS

* Retail sales revenue up 3.3pct to $18.8b

* Retail earnings up 0.4pct to $725m

* Statutory revenue down 5.7pct to $19b

* Statutory profit down 33.7pct to $498 million

* Maiden interim dividend of 30 cents, fully franked.