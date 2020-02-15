Coles free Spiegelau glass EXPLODES in a shopper’s hand

A Coles shopper has warned that free ‘European glassware’ given out during a supermarket promotion exploded in his hand.

Justin Brawn shared a video of his bleeding right hand with glass shards sitting in his palm and more fragments scattered across the floor to the Coles Facebook page.

‘Your Coles glasses are cheap and nasty… this is the 2nd cup I’ve had explode on me,’ Mr Brawn captioned the post.

‘One while washing the dishes and this one literally cracked and exploded in my hand.’

Replying to Justin’s post, a Coles spokesman said they would investigate the matter.

‘We’re concerned to hear that this has happened and we hope you’re okay,’ the spokesman said.

‘We take the safety of our customers very seriously and we’d still like to follow this up further.’

Mr Brawn received two glasses during a recent Coles promotion in conjunction with loyalty program Flybuys and German glassware company Spiegelau.

Shoppers who spent more than $20 at Coles or Liquorland between October 30, 2019 and January 28, 2020 earned ‘glassware credits’ by scanning their Flybuys card.

Credits could then be exchanged for various two-packs of glasses from Spiegelau’s Capri range such as wine and beer glasses or champagne flutes.

The campaign’s FAQ section contained a warning: ‘Please handle carefully to avoid accidental breakage, particularly when washing or drying by hand.’

In the promotion’s terms and conditions, Coles said it was not responsible for personal injuries suffered due to the campaign.

‘Coles, its associated agencies, companies and third parties associated with this Campaign will not be liable for any loss, expense, damage, personal injury, illness or death which is suffered or sustained,’ the terms and conditions read.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted a Coles media spokesman for comment.