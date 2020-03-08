Coles slashes its toilet paper limit from four packets to ONE

Coles has cut its toilet paper limit from four packets to just one as the supermarket giant struggles to contain stockpiling due to coronavirus fears.

It follows Aldi joining Woolworths and Coles in imposing a toilet paper limit this week as anxious shoppers continue to bulk-buy goods amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

‘To help improve access to toilet paper for our customers, we are now limiting purchases to one pack per transaction, both in-store and online,’ a Coles spokesperson said.

‘Our suppliers have increased production and we are making additional deliveries to stores, while our team members work hard to restock shelves in stores.

‘The vast majority of products in our stores and via Coles online remain available for customers.

‘This additional measure will allow us to maintain stock levels in stores so more customers will be able to purchase the products they need.’

Woolworths announced a four-pack limit on the sought-after rolls on Wednesday as supermarket shelves across the country were left bare.

Coles swiftly followed suit a day later and said it would limit shoppers to ensure all customers have access to toilet paper.

‘To ensure all of our customers have access to toilet paper, a temporary purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction will now apply in-store and online,’ a Coles spokeswoman said on Thursday.

‘This will help us maintain stock levels in stores while our suppliers increase local production and our distribution centres increase deliveries.’

Aldi are the latest to introduce the restriction, also imposing a four-pack limit per customer.

‘We are restricting the bulk purchases of essential items per customer, such as toilet paper,’ the supermarket said in a sign hung at stores across the country.

‘We want to ensure all customers have access to our products.

‘We apologise if this act of courtesy is a disruption to your shop.’

At an Aldi store in Epping, Sydney’s north-west, shoppers were limited to just one unit of toilet paper.

Epping and neighbouring suburbs Ryde and Macquarie Park have emerged as Sydney’s virus epicentre after a Year 11 student, and six others, contracted the illness.

Epping Boys high School was shut on Friday and staff and students have been advised to self-quarantine at home.

Two hospital doctors, a university professor, two nursing home residents and a carer in the area were struck down with the virus in just three days, with dozens more feared to have been exposed.

The death of an elderly NSW woman in an aged care facility has also meant 17 children had to be tested after they visited the Dorothy Henderson Lodge at Sydney’s Macquarie Park.

Shelves across Australia have also been void of pasta, rice, tinned and painkillers amid the panic.

On Thursday, Woolworths said it was imposing buying restrictions on rice after it earlier introduced limits on hand sanitiser.

Chief executive Brad Banducci told loyalty card members in an email customers will be limited to two kilograms of rice per transaction.

‘We’re working very closely with our suppliers to get products onto shelves as quickly as we can.

‘The makers of Kleenex, Sorbent, Quilton and Woolworths own range of toilet paper have all increased their production to meet this very unusual demand,’ he said.

Mr Banducci said these were ‘unusual and challenging times’ and would introduce more limits if needed.

A shopper on Twitter said ‘we are no longer civilised’ after Woolworths were forced to hang a sign which encouraged customers to be kind to employees.

‘Aggressive and abusive behaviour will not be tolerated,’ the sign read.

‘Our team is here to help, not to be hurt.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians to stay calm amid the spread of the disease and consulted with Woolworths and Coles about the virus’ impact on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

The bizarre toilet paper crisis made headlines around the world on Wednesday as anxious shoppers fought to buy up as many rolls as possible in preparation for a potential pandemic.

People were photographed piling trolleys high with huge multi-packs and one woman allegedly ‘pulled a knife’ on another shopper in a row over toilet paper.

The panic buying prompted Kleenex to reassure customers on social media.

‘Australia, don’t panic!’ the post read.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper.

‘As you can see, we won’t be running out any time soon,’ it said, sharing a photo of the Kleenex warehouse piled high with columns of toilet paper.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said there were no issues with toilet paper supply in NSW and urged the public to refrain from bulk-buying.

‘People should just go about their daily business in terms of the products they purchase and I don’t see a need to do that (bulk buy) at this stage,’ she said.

At least 62 people in Australia are confirmed to have fallen ill with the deadly respiratory illness.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3,250 deaths.