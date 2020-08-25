Colin Farrell’s Unrecognizable Look As Penguin In ‘The Batman’ Trailer Baffles Fans

Matt Reeves dropped the stunning first teaser trailer for the upcoming “The Batman” movie at the DC FanDome. The trailer garnered a lot of attention as fans were really excited to see the gritty tone of the movie. However, fans who were hoping to get a look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin were initially left disappointed when they did not see him in the clip.

Interestingly, he did appear in the video but people were unable to recognize him because his face was completely covered in prosthetics to make him look like the iconic villain. As soon as the social media users learned about Farrell’s look in the movie, they could not help but applaud Reeves and the film’s makeup team for doing such a wonderful job.

Some users were left so shocked that they refused to believe that it was Farrell in the trailer.

“I can’t believe this is Colin Farrell as Penguin. He’s unrecognizable,” one user commented.

Meanwhile, another user said that it might be the best “transformation makeups” he has ever seen in his entire life.

“Wait is Twitter messing with me or is this really Colin Farrell as Penguin in ‘The Batman’ trailer? If so this is one of the best transformation makeups I’ve ever seen,” @FreddyInSpace wrote on Twitter.

Many mistook the Penguin for another actor, Richard Kind.

“Really thought this was Richard Kind in ‘The Batman’ trailer but it’s Colin Farrell in Penguin makeup,” another user commented.

“No lie, I thought Colin Farrell was Richard Kind,” another netizen wrote.

“I REFUSE to believe this is Colin Farrell in prosthetics in ‘The Batman’. I REFUSE,” another user commented.

Meanwhile, one of the Twitter users stated that it was indeed the “Lobster” star in the clip and noted that she had to “search the eyes” for the confirmation.

“I had to search the eyes to confirm this is, in fact, my man Colin Farrell. #TheBatman #DCFanDome,” @JamieCinematics wrote on the micro-blogging website.

“Just from this clip I can already tell Colin Farrell’s Penguin will be super memorable,” another user commented.

Apart from Penguin, the clip also featured James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and Robert Pattinson, who plays the Caped Crusader in the highly anticipated film.

The teaser also suggested that the primary antagonist of the film will be Paul Dano’s The Riddler.

Speaking about the movie during the virtual event, Reeves shared some specific details about the film and said that Pattinson’s character is in “year two” as Batman. He also noted that people will see Bruce Wayne trying to figure out what he can do to change Gotham city.

“The whole idea is that this is all an experiment in the movie. The idea that we’re in Year 2, it’s the Gotham experiment, it’s a criminal logical experiment, trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place,” Reeves said during the panel discussion.