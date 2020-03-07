Colin Firth and estranged wife Livia prove reunite at International Women’s Day event

They shocked fans in December when they announced that they were ending their 22-year marriage.

And, Colin Firth, 59, and his estranged wife Livia, 50, proved they’re amicable exes as they reunited at the Commonwealth International Women’s Day event at Marlborough House, on Friday.

The screen star and the environmental activist happily posed together for snaps with pals at the bash.

Livia oozed elegance in a green and pink midi skirt and plain green jumper, as she boosted her height with black knee-high boots.

The mother-of-two styled her brunette locks into voluminous waves and enhanced her beauty with a bronzed make-up look.

Colin looked dapper in a simple grey suit teamed with a white shirt, black tie and sleek black shoes.

The King’s Speech actor looked every inch the silver fox as he sported greying facial hair and wore bold black framed specs.

Amid the news of their split, Colin and Livia said they remain ‘united in their love for their children’ almost two years after it emerged she had an affair with her childhood friend.

Actor Colin confirmed the news in a statement late last year, and insisted he would maintain a ‘close friendship’ with Livia.

The couple have been married for 22 years, and share two sons, Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16.

A statement from their publicists said: ‘Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment’.

Their split comes after it was revealed in March last year that Livia was alleged to have had a year-long affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia.

She sparked a police investigation after claiming her childhood friend Mr Brancaccia harassed her with a ‘frightening’ barrage of messages.

The Oscar-winner confronted his wife over a ‘heartbreaking and malicious’ email from her ex-lover in March 2018.