The iconic Mr Darcy shirt worn by Colin Firth will be one of 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

The iconic Mr Darcy shirt worn by Colin Firth is one of 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

A bust of Queen Victoria from the EastEnders set is also on display, as is Captain Sir Tom Moore’s walker.

Mr Darcy’s shirt, worn by Colin Firth in the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice in 1995, is one of 100 items featured in an online collection celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

A Queen Victoria bust from EastEnders and a classic BBC microphone are among the 100 Objects collection, which tells the story of a “century of broadcasting” through iconic objects.

Among the items on display are Captain Sir Tom Moore’s walker, which was featured after his story was first told on BBC Three Counties Radio, and Roy Plomley’s 1941 proposal letter for Desert Island Discs.

The collection is one of three online exhibitions commemorating BBC history’s first 100 years.

The BBC’s 100 Faces collection includes archive photos of field correspondents, set actors, and monarchs speaking to the nation.

Meanwhile, 100 Voices is an oral history project that tells the stories of people who worked at the BBC, covering news and elections, the invention of television, and entertaining the nation.

All three exhibitions are available on the BBC 100 website, which also includes an interactive year-by-year timeline of key events in the corporation’s history, such as the first televised Olympic Games in 1948 and the launch of the BBC website in 1997.

Robert Seatter, the BBC’s head of history, said, “The BBC has an amazing history that belongs to all of us.”

“As we mark the BBC’s 100th anniversary, these new digital resources, partner exhibitions, research, and publications offer a unique perspective on the corporation’s history and something to pique the interest of audiences of all ages.”

The British Film Institute and the Science Museum Group, as well as the BBC History, were among the cultural and academic partners involved in the centenary project.

PA’s extra reporting

Colin Firth’s iconic Mr Darcy shirt is among 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy