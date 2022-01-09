Trending
Infosurhoy
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of an AXBT Microphone. One of the items in the 100 Objects collection that the BBC has launched to honour their 100th birthday and tell the story of a "century of broadcasting". Issue date: Monday January 3, 2022. PA Photo. To mark their centenary, BBC History has unveiled a trio of online exhibitions looking at their most iconic objects, people and contributors. See PA story MEDIA BBC . Photo credit should read: BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.

The iconic Mr Darcy shirt worn by Colin Firth will be one of 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

0
By on News

The iconic Mr Darcy shirt worn by Colin Firth will be one of 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

The iconic Mr Darcy shirt worn by Colin Firth is one of 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

A bust of Queen Victoria from the EastEnders set is also on display, as is Captain Sir Tom Moore’s walker.

Mr Darcy’s shirt, worn by Colin Firth in the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice in 1995, is one of 100 items featured in an online collection celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

A Queen Victoria bust from EastEnders and a classic BBC microphone are among the 100 Objects collection, which tells the story of a “century of broadcasting” through iconic objects.

Among the items on display are Captain Sir Tom Moore’s walker, which was featured after his story was first told on BBC Three Counties Radio, and Roy Plomley’s 1941 proposal letter for Desert Island Discs.

The collection is one of three online exhibitions commemorating BBC history’s first 100 years.

The BBC’s 100 Faces collection includes archive photos of field correspondents, set actors, and monarchs speaking to the nation.

Meanwhile, 100 Voices is an oral history project that tells the stories of people who worked at the BBC, covering news and elections, the invention of television, and entertaining the nation.

All three exhibitions are available on the BBC 100 website, which also includes an interactive year-by-year timeline of key events in the corporation’s history, such as the first televised Olympic Games in 1948 and the launch of the BBC website in 1997.

Robert Seatter, the BBC’s head of history, said, “The BBC has an amazing history that belongs to all of us.”

“As we mark the BBC’s 100th anniversary, these new digital resources, partner exhibitions, research, and publications offer a unique perspective on the corporation’s history and something to pique the interest of audiences of all ages.”

The British Film Institute and the Science Museum Group, as well as the BBC History, were among the cultural and academic partners involved in the centenary project.

PA’s extra reporting

Colin Firth’s iconic Mr Darcy shirt is among 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy

Comments are closed.