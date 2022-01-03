Colin Firth’s iconic Mr Darcy shirt will be one of 100 items on display at the BBC’s centenary exhibition.

A walker worn by Captain Sir Tom Moore and a bust of Queen Victoria from the EastEnders set are also on display.

Mr Darcy’s shirt, worn by Colin Firth in the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice in 1995, is one of 100 items included in an online collection commemorating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

The 100 Objects collection also includes a Queen Victoria bust from the EastEnders set and a classic BBC microphone, which tells the story of a “century of broadcasting” through iconic items.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s walker, which was featured after his story was first told on BBC Three Counties Radio, and Roy Plomley’s 1941 proposal letter for Desert Island Discs are among the other items on display.

The exhibit is one of three online exhibitions commemorating the BBC’s first 100 years.

The 100 Faces collection features archive photos of BBC personalities such as field correspondents, set actors, and monarchs addressing the nation.

Meanwhile, 100 Voices is an oral history project that tells the stories of people who worked at the BBC, covering news, elections, the invention of television, and entertaining the nation.

The BBC 100 website features all three exhibitions, as well as an interactive year-by-year timeline of key moments in the corporation’s history, including the world’s first televised Olympic Games in 1948 and the launch of the BBC website in 1997.

“The BBC has an amazing history that belongs to all of us,” said Robert Seatter, the BBC’s head of history.

“As we commemorate the BBC’s 100th anniversary, these new digital resources, partner exhibitions, research, and publications provide a unique insight into the corporation’s history and offer something to pique the interest of audiences of all ages.”

For the centenary project, BBC History collaborated with a number of cultural and academic partners, including the British Film Institute and the Science Museum Group.

PA’s additional reporting

