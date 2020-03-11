College Football HOF announces Class of 2020

Eric Dickerson, Steve McNair and Eric Crouch headline the College Football Hall of Fame’s 19-member Class of 2020 announced on Wednesday.

“Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game,” National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said. “We look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The 17 former players and two coaches will be inducted during a ceremony in Atlanta on Dec. 8.

Dickerson starred in the backfield at SMU from 1979-82 before setting an NFL record with 2,105 rushing yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

The late McNair won the Walter Payton Award during his career at Alcorn State (1991-94) before becoming the 2003 NFL MVP as quarterback of the Tennessee Titans.

Crouch is the only former Heisman Trophy winner in the incoming class, taking home college football’s top individual honor in his last year at Nebraska in 2001.

Also being inducted are Florida offensive tackle Lomas Brown, Ohio State running back Keith Byars, LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, Michigan offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott, Washington State kicker Jason Hanson, Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson, Alabama defensive end E.J. Junior, UCLA quarterback Cade McNown, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Leslie O’Neal, Virginia defensive back Anthony Poindexter, Georgia defensive end David Pollack, Minnesota defensive end Bob Stein, Colorado wide receiver Michael Westbrook and Houston wide receiver Elmo Wright.

Former Furman and NC State coach Dick Sheridan and longtime Villanova coach Andy Talley will also be inducted.

