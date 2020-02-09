College football notebook: Clemson OC Elliott gets big…

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a big pay raise — from $1 million to at least $1.6 million a year — on Thursday when the university Board of Trustees approved the contracts of the Tigers’ 10 assistant coaches.

In 2020, Elliott becomes the Tigers’ sole offensive coordinator after Jeff Scott departed to become South Florida’s head coach, and the accompanying pay raise makes him among the highest-paid coaches at the position.

ESPN said the trustees approved a three-year, $5.1 million deal that will pay him $1.6 million in 2020, $1.7 million in 2021 and $1.8 million in the final year of the deal.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will earn $1.6 million this season, as well. With a salary of $2.5 million a year, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the nation.

–Central Michigan will not admit former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey as a student because of a Title IX allegation, meaning he will not join the Chippewas as a graduate transfer, the campus newspaper reported.

Duffey told ESPN on Jan. 19 that he was heading to Central Michigan to play his final year of eligibility. The newspaper said, however, that a 2019 Title IX complaint against Duffey — his second while a student at Texas Tech — played a role in Central Michigan declining his admission.

A female student at the university described to the newspaper how Duffey sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated. The case was resolved through mediation, and Duffey wasn’t suspended from the team. He was suspended for two semesters, however, after being deemed responsible by a Title IX panel for two counts of sexual assault in 2017 against an incapacitated woman. A grand jury ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute the case.

–LSU, which indefinitely suspended freshman linebacker Donte Starks last week, did so a day after he was arrested in Marrero, La., nola.com reported. The 19-year-old was arrested Friday night on misdemeanor charges of illegally possessing a concealed handgun and attempting to run away from deputies, the outlet reported. He was suspended on Saturday, with coach Ed Orgeron citing a violation of team rules as the reason.

Deputies were investigating a complaint about men selling crack cocaine when they encountered Starks, but no drugs were found. A loaded handgun was found in Starks’ backpack, however, nola.com reported Wednesday.

Starks appeared in three games for the undefeated national champions this season, mostly on special teams. He did not record a tackle.

–Field Level Media