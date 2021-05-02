Colombia midfielder Cardona suffers post-COVID-19 heart problem

BUENOS AIRES, May 1 (Xinhua) — Boca Juniors and Colombia international midfielder Edwin Cardona has been ordered to rest for two weeks after being diagnosed with myocarditis, the Argentine club said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was found to be suffering a mild case of the heart condition during a routine health check conducted by Boca’s medical staff. The news came three days after Cardona and teammate Marcos Rojo were cleared to resume training following their recovery from COVID-19.

“Edwin Cardona in the post-COVID cardiological check-ups showed signs of mild myocarditis, for which he will not partake in physical activity for 14 days, when the test will be repeated,” Boca tweeted.

Myocarditis causes inflammation of the heart and reduces its ability to properly pump blood through the body. It is usually caused by a viral infection, according to the website of US non-profit organization Mayo Clinic.

The diagnosis means Cardona will miss Boca’s Argentine top-flight clashes with Lanus and Patronato as well as their Copa Libertadores group matches against Barcelona SC and Santos. Enditem