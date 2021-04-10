Colombia mobilizes forces to Venezuela border

BOGOTA, Colombia

Tensions are rising on Friday between Venezuela and Colombia after Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello said any possible confrontation with the US would take place in Colombian territory.

Colombia reinforced its border, said Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano.

“We have reinforced the border with a unit of 90 marines,” said Molano, who confirmed that there is a dispute between the Venezuelan military and criminal groups regarding control of drug trafficking along the border.

“We will protect Colombians and we will stay there [at the border]guaranteeing Colombian sovereignty,” he said.

His remarks came after Cabello said earlier this week that Colombia is “paving the way” for the US to “attack” Venezuela.

“Colombia has declared internally that they are going to pave the way to US imperialism to attack Venezuela,” he said on a television program. “They are making a mistake because if we are going to war … with Colombia, it will be in their territory.”

Cabello also referred to the armed conflict between Venezuelan Armed Forces and Colombian illegal groups in the state of Apure that borders Colombia, and blamed Colombia for having “abandoned” its borders.

Clashes have caused the displacement of thousands of residents who have reached the Colombian municipality of Arauquita, causing a humanitarian crisis.

“There’s the ELN [National Liberation Army], FARC [Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia] dissidents, the Narcotalia and of course the interest that the Bolivarian Armed Forces have in this drug trafficking business,” Molano said on March 28.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his country is a victim of irregular armed criminal groups from Colombia.