Colombia must allow rebel dissidents to…

BOGOTA, Jan 22 – Colombia must allow FARC rebel dissidents to demobilize and join reintegration efforts if it wants to tackle armed groups operating along its border with Venezuela, rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Wednesday.

The ability to demobilize legally would be particularly important for fighters who are recruited as children and have few options to leave armed groups once they become adults.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels largely demobilized under a 2016 peace deal, becoming a legal political party, but several top commanders last year rejected the peace deal and re-armed.

There are an estimated 2,500 FARC dissident fighters, according to intelligence sources.

Dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and Venezuelan armed group the Patriotic Forces of National Liberation (FPLN) are responsible for numerous abuses in the eastern Colombian province of Arauca and neighboring Venezuelan state Apure, HRW said in a report, including a rise in unlawful killings, forced labor and child recruitment.

The groups operate with almost total impunity, especially in Venezuela where they sometimes collude with security forces and local authorities, Jose Miguel Vivanco, director of HRW’s Americas division, said in a statement.

“Residents in Arauca and Apure live in fear, as armed groups recruit their children and impose their own rules, threaten residents, and punish those who disobey, even with murder or months of forced labor in fields,” Vivanco said.

Children recruited from both sides of the border can be as young as 12, the report said. While child recruitment by the FPLN appears to be uncommon, HRW said the ELN and FARC dissidents offered payment to encourage children to join up.

Because the FARC dissidents are considered criminals by Colombian authorities, children recruited by the group have no legal avenues to demobilize if they escape as adults, unlike their counterparts recruited by the ELN, the rights group said.

HRW also called on the United States, Canada, the European Union and governments across Latin America to impose targeted sanctions – including traffic bans and asset freezes – on senior Venezuelan officials complicit in abuses by armed groups.

“Increased international pressure on the Maduro regime remains key to preventing abuses and ensuring accountability in Venezuela,” Vivanco said, referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Venezuela a failed state and pledged further action during a visit to Bogota.

Colombia and the U.S. say Maduro harbors the ELN and has connections to drug traffickers and Hezbollah. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Nick Macfie)