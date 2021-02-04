Colombia reports 10,091 new COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Colombia reported 10,091 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 2,114,597, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 304 more deaths from the virus were reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 54,576.

The mayor of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, announced that the city passed the second peak of the pandemic and lowered a red alert to an orange one in the hospital system.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz affirmed that the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 will be equitable throughout the country for all citizens.

The Colombian government has extended the health emergency over COVID-19 till Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures to curb the spread of the virus. Enditem