Colombian armed rebel groups clashed, killing 23 people.

Colombian armed rebel groups have clashed, killing 23 people.

Colombia’s human rights ombudsman is concerned about the escalating violence near the Venezuelan border.

BOGOTA, COSTA RICA

Local authorities said Monday that fighting between rebel groups killed at least 23 people over the weekend in Colombia’s Arauca department, near the Venezuelan border.

According to Colombia’s army, clashes between the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents who refused to join a 2016 peace deal caused the latest outbreak of violence.

“It appears that the events began in Venezuela and moved to Colombia,” said Alejandro Miguel Navas Ramos, the governor of Arauca.

“We can say there are 23 bodies, and we’re working to figure out who they are, why they died, and what they were doing,” he said.

More than 2,000 people have been displaced as a result of the attacks in the eastern border area near Venezuela, according to authorities.

The ombudsman of Tame, Arauca, Juan Carlos Villate, said it was the “most violent day in the last 10 years” in his region.

Drug trafficking groups are fighting for control of coca crops and trafficking routes in the area, which has resulted in a spike in violence.

The Ombudsman’s Office issued an early warning in March 2021, urging the government to act quickly due to the increased risks of attacks against civilians.

After the government and the FARC rebel group signed a peace agreement in 2016, violence in some parts of Colombia has increased.

In 2018, some dissidents announced a return to arms.

President Ivan Duque of Colombia has accused Venezuela’s government of allowing armed groups to operate in border areas.

These acts are taking place “very close to the border with Venezuela, where the groups have protection and shelter from (President) Nicolas Maduro’s regime,” according to Duque.