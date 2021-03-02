Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero joins Shenzhen FC

SHENZHEN, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit Shenzhen FC announced the signing of Colombian player Juan Fernando Quintero here on Monday.

Born in 1993, Quintero started his career in Colombian professional football team Envigado. In July 2013, he joined the Primeira Liga team Porto. During his time in Porto, he played 64 matches, contributed seven goals and 11 assists, and helped the team win the Portuguese Super Cup in 2014.

In 2017, Quintero returned to South America and began playing for Argentine club River Plate in 2018. He played 60 matches in three seasons, contributing 10 goals and seven assists, helping the team win the 2018 Copa Libertadores, the 2019 South American Super Cup, and the 2019 Argentine Cup.

Quintero has excellent footwork and is skilled at dribbling, set-piece assists, key passes, and long shots. He will improve the offense and defense capabilities of the team, according to the club’s announcement. Enditem