Colombian midfielder Perez returns to Boca Juniors

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Colombian midfielder Sebastian Perez has returned to Boca Juniors after his loan spell with Barcelona de Guayaquil was terminated, the Argentinian club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, whose deal had been due to expire in June, parted ways with the Ecuadorian club because of an alleged breach of contract over late wage payments.

“Due to salary non-compliance, Sebastian Perez obtained authorization to return to Boca and train with the first team,” the Buenos Aires giants said in a statement.

Despite the move, Perez will be ineligible to play for Boca until after the current Argentinian Superliga season in June.

The Colombia international, whose contract at the Bombonera expires in 2021, made 25 appearances for Barcelona de Guayaquil after joining the club in January 2019.