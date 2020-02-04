Colombian winger Gonzalez poised for Corinthians move

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Colombian winger Yony Gonzalez is set to join Corinthians on a season-long loan, just weeks after securing a long-term contract with Portugal’s Benfica.

The 25-year-old is expected to travel to Brazil this week to undergo a medical and negotiate personal terms with the Sao Paulo club, the Uol news portal reported on Monday.

Gonzalez agreed to a four-and-a-half year deal with Benfica last month after a 12-month spell with Rio de Janeiro giants Fluminense in which he scored 14 times in 62 matches.

Corinthians have already boosted their attack over the southern hemisphere summer by signing Brazil international forward Luan Vieira from Gremio.

The seven-time Brazilian Serie A champions finished eighth in the 2019 top flight standings and they are currently contesting the Copa Libertadores qualifiers for a place in the competition’s main draw.