Colombo Fashion Week kicks off in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, March 26 (Xinhua) — The Colombo Fashion Week, one of Sri Lanka’s most extravagant fashion events, kicked off in the Sri Lankan capital on Thursday evening.

This year’s fashion week will see 21 designers who are set to showcase their collections over a period of three days, on March 25-27.

With a theme of “Week of Circularity”, the fashion week aims to propel Sri Lanka’s fashion design industry to transform and make fashion products more relevant in a new environment.

“2021 is a year of transformation for fashion, as in 2020 fashion was forced to restructure in every possible way. Post-COVID the fashion industry is on a new terrain like many other sectors; however, it is also presented with new opportunities,” said a statement of the event.

“The entire environment of fashion has evolved to fit this new reality and with it consumption patterns have also drastically changed. How people view, buy, consume and relate to fashion is undergoing an enormous shift,” the statement said.

In the last two decades, the Colombo Fashion Week has led the way in South Asia in pushing the boundary and presenting fashion that leads the industry. Enditem