Colonel Tom Moore revealed he appeared on Blankety Blank aged 63

Colonel Tom Moore’s incredible National Health Service fundraising attempt isn’t his first brush with fame, as it’s revealed he previously appeared on Blankety Blank.

An unearthed clip shows Colonel Tom aged 63 charm the audience as he chats to the late Terry Wogan, while appearing on the game show in 1983.

Fans of Tom, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, lauded the veteran after the short clip was shown on BBC Breakfast.

The former Captain’s witty demeanour was evident as he made the host and audience laugh while telling them he was from a ‘good place’ called Tipps End.

Tipps End is in Cambridgeshire, the nation’s favourite has since moved to Marston Moretaine, in Bedfordshire.

He also revealed his ‘girls’ – daughters Hannah and Lucy – aged 14 and 16 would be watching from home.

Sadly Tom didn’t win on the show so Tom walked away with the consolation prize; its infamous chequebook and pen, after appearing on a Christmas special version of the programme.

After taking home the booby prize, Terry joked: ‘You’ll be able to show it to your grandchildren for many-a-year!’

Tom, who has wowed the nation with his £31million fundraising effort, was reunited with the chequebook during an appearance on the morning TV show.

Also appearing was actress and singer Ruth Madoc wishing him a happy birthday via video message, as she revealed she was the celebrity guest on the show that day.

She said: ‘We met on Blankety Blank many years go. Well, haven’t you done well. It’s wonderful what you’ve done. Many congratulations to you on your 100th birthday!

‘No wonder you saved the notepad and pen from it because it was very special.’

Fans were bowled over after seeing the clip and took to Twitter to hail Tom a ‘legend’, with one writing: ‘Just read he was on Blankety black in 1983, what a legend!’

While another added: ‘A very happy #100thbirthday to the incredible @captaintommoore, who appeared on the 1983 Christmas edition of Blankety Blank!

‘What an absolute legend & gentleman. Have an incredible day from all at #FOB towers x.’

One person, who appeared to be the researcher behind the find, said: ‘While looking into @captaintommoore’s amazing 100 years we found this BRILLIANT appearance on #blanketyblank on #ChristmasDay in 1983!’

Another said: ‘The fact that #CaptainTom still has his Blankety Blank chequebook (minus the pen) has made my day!’

While a different user added: ‘As if we didn’t love Colonel Tom Moore enough already it now turns out he was on Blankety Blank back in the day!’

Colonel Moore, who was born and raised in Keighley, West Yorkshire, started life as a civil ­engineer, before joining the British Army aged 20 as the Second World War broke out.

He served in India and fought in battles against invading Japanese in Burma.

At 50, he married wife Pamela and raised two daughters, Lucy and Hannah, while working as a salesman.

Captain Tom completed his target of laps at his home in Marston Moretaine, on April 16 – a fornight before his 100th birthday on April 30.

The Second World War veteran’s fundraising effort led to an outpouring of support from all over the world.

As well as walking, he also recorded a version of You’ll Never Walk Alone with singer Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, which saw even more money raised for charity.

In celebration of his birthday, Colonel Tom was granted a personalised telegram from the Queen and a poignant flypast in his honour.

The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis, the Queen’s representative in the county, delivered Captain Tom a birthday card from the monarch, telling him, ‘It was a pleasure to present it to you Sir on behalf of HM The Queen.’

The Queen wrote: ‘I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday.

‘I was also most interested to hear of your recent fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together at this difficult time. I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion.’

As well as congratulations from Prince Charles and Camilla, who said he makes her ‘proud to be British’, the veteran has also had a train named after him – The Captain Tom Moore – which will go into service with the new name today, Great Western Railway said.

In a video call with Angela Rippon and Darcey Bussell, the Duchess of Cornwall said: ‘That wonderful man, Captain Tom, walking around and raising all that money – that sort of thing makes you proud to be British, doesn’t it.’

On an overwhelming day, the inspirational World War II veteran was also promoted to Honorary Colonel by her Majesty after he captured the hearts of the nation by raising £31 million for the NHS by doing laps of his garden.

The 100-year-old was then treated to two flypasts by Army Air Corps helicopters as well as a Spitfire and a Hurricane to mark his big day, fighting back tears as the historic aircraft thundered across the skies.

The fly over consisted of two aircraft, a Hurricane, flown by Squadron Leader Mark ‘Disco’ Discombe and a Spitfire, flown by Flight Lieutenant Andy Preece. They took off and reached Captain Moore’s home in Bedfordshire, before returning back to base.

Colonel Tom said after watching the event: ‘I am one of the few people here who has seen a hurricane fly past in anger, but today, they’re flying past in peace.’

The Prime Minister today called the Colonel a ‘point of light in our lives’ as he wished him a happy 100th birthday and thanked him for pulling the nation together through the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson told Colonel Tom on BBC Breakfast: ‘Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation.

‘You’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who are doing the most astounding job.

‘There is a tradition going back some years now where the Prime Minister takes a moment each day to thank someone for their service to others.

‘By recognising them as a point of light. Captain Tom, that is exactly what you are – a point of light in all our lives.

‘So, on behalf of the whole country, thank you, and have a very special 100th birthday.’