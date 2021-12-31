Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper reduced a truck driver’s sentence in a quadruple-fatal crash from 110 to ten years.

Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado reduced a truck driver’s sentence from 110 to ten years after a quadruple-fatal crash.

This piece was written by Joseph Wilkinson of the New York Daily News (TNS).

On Thursday, Colorado’s governor commuted a truck driver’s sentence to a century in prison for a fiery, fatal crash.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos received a commutation after social justice activists brought the case to the attention of Jared Polis.

The 26-year-old now faces a ten-year sentence, with a five-year parole date set for December.

In a publicly released clemency letter to Aguilera-Mederos, Polis wrote: “The length of your 110-year sentence is simply not commensurate with your actions, nor with the penalties handed down to others for similar crimes.”

“I have decided to commute your sentence now because there is an urgent need to correct this unjust sentence and restore confidence in our criminal justice system’s uniformity and fairness.”

In December, a judge imposed the sentence.

13, claiming that he was bound by mandatory sentencing laws and that he would not have imposed such a harsh sentence if he had more discretion.

Aguilera-Mederos was driving a tractor-trailer on April 25, 2019, when his brakes failed during rush hour traffic in Lakewood, Colorado, just west of Denver.

Aguilera-Mederos was heading east out of the Rocky Mountains and couldn’t stop.

Eventually, his truck collided with several other vehicles, killing four people.

Shortly after the harsh sentence was handed down, thousands of people signed a petition in support of Aguilera-Mederos.

The judge agreed to reconsider the case on Monday after a request from the district attorney.

It was unclear whether the new hearing would take place after Polis commuted the sentence.

“At the end of the day,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter, “this arbitrary and unjust sentence was the result of a Colorado law passed by the legislature and signed by a previous Governor, and is not the fault of the judge who delivered the mandatory sentence imposed by the law in this case.”

Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, reckless driving, and careless driving, in October 2021.

