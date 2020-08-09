Colorful activities to boost consumption, enrich people’s life in August

In order to better serve the public need for high-quality and compensatory consumption after the COVID-19 peak, Beijing will kick off a colorful-life-themed event on August 8, with multiple activities to enrich citizens’ life and stimulate consumption.

The upcoming event focuses on culture, tourism and sport with an all-round approach to energize commerce. It is expected to vitalizing the whole area through the night-time economy and boosting offline activities through online promotions.

In August, the night time economy will be even more colorful with an increasing number of options ranging from an open-air film festival, music festival to night tours of scenic spots in Beijing. On the premise of strict epidemic prevention and control, music bars are opening orderly to welcome guests. Meanwhile, shopping malls are launching food carnival activities and online food-delivery platform are offering night-time coupons to fill the stomach of night-timers.

Sports and cultural consumption is also on the rise both online and offline. Over 400 sports venues and gyms in Beijing are offering free experience activities, which citizens can order online and go to the brick-and-mortar venues on August 8.

This date also marks the first performance of the “Bright Autumn Cadenza,” an online music concert season held by the National Centre for the Performing Arts. The first performance will be the world’s first “5G+8K” live broadcast of stage art, delivering shocking live music effects to home.

On August 8, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will launch 10 “Walking in Beijing” urban leisure and cultural tourism routes and 40 suburb tour routes for holiday. There will be more themed events such as “Crawfish Festival” and “August 18 Gourmet Festival” in August to deliver high-quality consumption experience to Beijing citizens.