Coman celebrates Champions League goal, but regrets defeating PSG

LISBON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich striker Kingsley Coman, scorer of the goal that gave the UEFA Champions League title against Paris Saint-German, revealed that his heart was divided because he defeated the team that set him on his footballing path.

“Winning the Champions League is an extraordinary feeling, great happiness, but I’m a little sad for PSG. They did an extraordinary walk as well and we must respect that,” said Coman after the game.

“We tried to put a lot of pressure during the game, they chose to play on the counterattack. The most important thing was not to suffer and we succeeded. It was a great final,” he said.

Another who did not contain the joy was the Austrian defender David Alaba, who cut a piece of the goalkeeper’s nets on the stage of the decision, Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon, to keep a memory.

“What am I taking home? A little piece of the nets as a souvenir and I still don’t know where to put it, but I will find space,” he replied.

Asked if Bayern Munich is one of the best teams in history, he did not hesitate: “I think so. Our style is very special and we are very happy.”

Regarding the title, the Bayern player valued the work of the season and said he is “very, very happy to win.”

“We look back… We have worked a lot recently and deserve it. We are a special team with special players and I am very happy that we won,” he concluded. Enditem