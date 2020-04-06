Combating COVID-19: China shares scientific findings, medical experience with the world

“During its epidemic prevention and control work, China has always adhered to the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, seeking to promote exchanges, cooperation and in-depth communication with its international counterparts,” explained Xu Nanping, vice minister of science and technology, at a press conference organized by the State Council Information Office.

Xu also pointed out, “Every day, we are receiving a lot of suggestions and interest in cooperating from our international peers. Meanwhile, we are also sharing our scientific data, technical results, and prevention and control strategies with the global scientific and technological community in a timely manner.”

Sharing research data

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese researchers have been releasing their research data on the novel coronavirus to the world.

In response to the outbreak in Wuhan, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention quickly confirmed and shared the whole genome sequencing of the virus and provided information including the 2019-nCoV RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel and virus electron micrographs. The professionalism and emergency response speed have been affirmed by relevant government departments. WHO also expressed respect and gratitude to China for what it has done.

Chinese scientists continue to collect, analyze and annotate data on the genome sequence. It has been reported that the “2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) database,” released by the China National Center for Bioinformation (CNCB)/National Genomics Data Center (NGDC), has provided services to over 76,000 visitors from 152 countries and regions, and the sequence files have been download over four million times.

Providing assistance worldwide

“In terms of foreign aid, we have scientific and technological products and researchers involved. We are also sharing our solutions and experiences, and have offered technical services to hard-hit areas,” explained Xu Nanping.

China has not only effectively curbed the spread of the epidemic at home, but also reached out a helping hand to the rest of the world to support the fight against COVID-19.

The president and prime minister of Serbia announced on March 15 that they had received the test kits manufactured by the Shenzhen-based BGI Genomics, which were donated by the Chinese humanitarian organization Mammoth Foundation. This was the first batch of aid to fight the epidemic that the Serbian government received from another country.

As of March 22, international orders for test kits produced by BGI had exceeded one million kits, to be sent to 70 countries and regions.

As part of the global effort to combat the pandemic, many Chinese experts have shared their experiences with the world through video conferences, exchanging information with their counterparts on the treatment of critical cases, prevention of nosocomial infection and the use of medicines.

The article was published in Chinese on Science and Technology Daily and translated by Wang Yiming from china.org.cn.