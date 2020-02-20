Combination of Chinese, Western medicine effective in treating COVID-19: expert

WUHAN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — The combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine in treating COVID-19 is proved effective, said Yu Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, at a video press conference Thursday.

The method can rapidly improve the condition of patients with mild symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, weakness and lack of appetite, and cut the duration of hospital stays, said Yu, who is also the deputy head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Experts also find that the combination can help prevent mild symptoms from developing into severe and critical conditions, thus reducing the death rate of the disease, she noted.