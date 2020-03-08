‘Come and take it!’ GOP congressman triggers left with AR-15 gun-wielding message to Biden & Beto

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck proved just how easy it is to trigger the left by posting a video of him wielding an AR-15 in his office and daring Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to try to “come and take it.”

“I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke,” Buck says in the video, which was posted to Twitter on Friday.

If you want to take everyone’s AR-15s in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington DC and start with this one?

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2Apic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

The video is clearly an attempt to get under the skin of gun control activists, and it worked rather quickly with critics accusing Buck of threatening gun violence and even questioning his manhood.

“How small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this?” John Fugelsang, a comedian and liberal activist, tweeted in reaction.

Get past the fact::-that Joe Biden hasn’t called for gun confiscation-that these Godless shills lied for years about Obama coming for your guns-that the only 2016 candidate to call for gun confiscation was TrumpThen ask: how small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this? https://t.co/qf4R2VdplV — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 6, 2020

Nothing says “tough guy who is definitely not overcompensating for something” more than an old white dude in a suit who has never served in the military standing in an expensive office awkwardly holding a gun. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 6, 2020

“The AR-15 hanging on his wall isn’t nearly as dangerous as his stupidity,” writer and comedian Nick Jack Pappas tweeted.

Ken Buck voted against emergency funds to combat COVID-19.The bill passed 415-2.The AR-15 hanging on his wall isn’t nearly as dangerous as his stupidity. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 6, 2020

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ writer Bess Kalb chalked the video up as an example of “paranoid, reactionary bravado.”

This kind of paranoid, reactionary bravado is exactly why we need to regulate semiautomatic weapons and it has nothing to do with the fact that Congressman Ken Buck cries before, during, and after sex. https://t.co/iTQKSGmIKV — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 6, 2020

This is his campaign ad? That he’ll kill Biden if he takes his AR-15? Come on Colorado, you can do better than Ken Buck. Elect someone less interested in murder and more interested in helping his community! https://t.co/RpjsDE0S0w — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) March 6, 2020

Ken Buck is a 60-year-old disgraced lawyer with zero military training, but he did play football at Princeton.I guess what I’m saying is, if criminals (or real soldiers) wanted to steal guns from him, they probably could. https://t.co/oCSshrdUGP — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) March 6, 2020

Buck’s campaign video follows Biden’s announcement that, should he get the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination and go on to beat President Donald Trump in November, Beto O’Rourke will be “the one who leads gun control efforts.” O’Rourke previously said at a debate in September that he is in favor of confiscating AR-15s.

