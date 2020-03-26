Comedian Changes His Name to Hugo Boss to Troll Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss has been throwing its weight around, issuing Cease & Desist orders to small companies and charities who dare to use the completely cromulent word ‘boss,’ and comedian Joe Lycett is not having it.

Well, the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett, we should say. Because he’s now legally Hugo Boss after changing his name by deed poll purely to troll the company and draw attention to their crappy behaviour. We stan.

Says the newly-minted Boss:

So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word ‘BOSS’ or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding. (1/2)

— Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

It’s clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlDoCrfmaO

— Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

However, it’s not entirely selfless on the jokester’s part – he’s got something to promote too. Specifically, the new series of his TV show, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, which will presumably now have to be renamed to Hugo Boss’s Got Your Name.

I am pleased to announce that I will be launching a brand new product as Hugo Boss. All will be revealed on the new series of #GotYourBack on @Channel4

— Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

Lycett’s Wikipedia page now fully reflects his new name, including a fantastically trolly signature:

By Hugo Boss (comedian) via Twitter, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link

Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire Show, Boss explained:

“There’s a small company called Boss Brewing in Swansea, who are a little new business, and they tried to make a trademark for a couple of their beers, and Hugo Boss sent them a cease and desist letter, which is a legal letter that says stop doing what they think is alleged illegal activity.

It’s a massive company taking on a little company and it’s just not fair – nobody’s going to confuse a beer with Hugo Boss.

I don’t think I’d splash myself with Heineken in the morning on my neck… So they clearly don’t like their name being used, they’ve sent dozens of these to small businesses and charities.”

According to WalesOnline, Hugo Boss (the company)’s legal action cost Boss Brewing almost £10,000.

Thanks to all the extra attention on Hugo Boss the company as a result of Hugo Boss the person, everyone’s been reminded that the German firm got its big break making Nazi uniforms. Cool. [Reddit]

Main image: Hugo Boss on Twitter