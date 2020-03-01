Commentary: Arresting and prosecuting Jimmy Lai reflect the rule of law

HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) — All are equal before the law. Jimmy Lai Chee-ying is not an exception.

The arrest and prosecution of Lai, a media tycoon in Hong Kong, are based on solid evidence. The irresponsible remarks of some local and western politicians are not only groundless but also harmful to the rule of law, a core value serving as the cornerstone of Hong Kong’s success.

Lai is accused of two offenses of participating in an unlawful assembly and criminally intimidating a journalist.

During an unauthorized protest in Wan Chai and Central, Hong Kong Island, on Aug. 31, 2019, Lai marched at the front of the procession and was reported to chant anti-government slogans at Southorn Playground. The march quickly descended into a spree of violent acts from trashing shops, setting fires to attacking passersby and besieging buildings of the government and the legislature.

The protest violated section 17 of Hong Kong’s Public Order Ordinance. According to the ordinance, when three or more persons gather and act in a disorderly, intimidating, insulting or provocative manner intended or likely to breach the peace, they are participating in an unlawful assembly. Lai’s first charge is thus reasonable.

Lai was also charged with intimidating a journalist at a rally at Victoria Park in June 2017. During the rally, Lai suddenly came up to the journalist, shouting out obscenities and threatening him, which was filmed and put online.

According to Hong Kong’s Crimes Ordinance, any person who threatens any other person with any injury to the person, reputation or property of such other person; or with intent to alarm the person so threatened, shall be guilty of an offense.

As a media owner, Lai should know the meaning of the press in protecting the public rights and journalists’ rights in covering news.

The law enforcement actions of the Hong Kong police and the Department of Justice are based on solid evidence and strictly follow legal procedures. It is the basic logic that prosecution comes after illegal conduct.

Bringing Lai to justice, however, triggered outcries from those intending to mess up with Hong Kong, who described the normal legal process as “political revenge.” By slandering law enforcers, they tried to cover up their inner fears and escape the law.

Surprisingly, the prosecution of a newspaper owner and businessman in Hong Kong drew the disproportionally huge attention of some western politicians, who colluded with local anti-government forces to whitewash and cover-up Lai’s offenses. What they have done blatantly challenged the rule of law and interfered in judicial independence of Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs. Their obstruction also showed the deep-seated factor behind the erosion of the rule of law in Hong Kong during recent social unrest, for which everyone should be on alert.

Over the past months, laws in Hong Kong suffered from serious distortion. Some politicians spared no effort to make political excuses for and glorify illegal acts, deluding people, in particular youngsters, into committing horrifying violent acts, from trashing shops and restaurants to setting a man on fire. Those aiming to destabilize Hong Kong used the law as their personal tools to attack opponents and whitewash their own crimes.

If Lai remains at large because of his “unique status” and “western connections,” where is the rule of law in Hong Kong?

Friday’s law enforcement actions came as a positive signal, showing the return of the rule of law in Hong Kong and that no one is above the law, and all have to bear the consequence of their actions.

“The rule of law is rightly cherished by the community and is the foundation of a cohesive society,” said the Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma Tao-li at the Ceremonial Opening of the Legal Year 2020 in January.

We believe that the judicial organs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will exercise powers independently and impartially according to the law so that justice would be served and violence would be ended. The stability and security of Hong Kong will be protected.