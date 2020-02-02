Commentary: Carrasco back for Atletico in time for Saturday’s derby

MADRID, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Atletico Madrid could have a surprise inclusion in their side when they travel across town to face Real Madrid in the Madrid derby on Saturday afternoon.

Belgian international Yannick Carrasco trained with Atletico on Friday morning and later completed a loan deal (with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season) from Chinese side Dalian Yifang, who he joined from Atletico almost two years ago.

Carrasco’s return comes at the right time for Atletico, who are struggling for goals with Diego Costa still injured and Joao Felix added to the injury list with a muscle problem during the week.

Atletico have scored just 22 times in 21 league games this season and they are facing the best defense in the Liga Santander with Real Madrid conceding just 13 goals in the league this campaign.

Zinedine Zidane was unwilling to say whether Gareth Bale or Eden Hazard would be available this weekend after suffering ankle injuries, but he said he wasn’t worried by the fact Real hadn’t beaten their neighbors in the Santiago Bernabeu in the league since 2012.

“Every game is there to be won and the fact we haven’t won since 2012 is something that happens. We have won away to them and tomorrow we will have the chance to change that statistic and carry on doing what we have been doing very well recently.”

“It’s going to be very complicated and I think it is going to be a great game,” he said.

210 minutes of football between the two teams this season have yet to produce a goal, with Atletico holding Madrid to a 0-0 draw in the Wanda Metropolitano, while the Spanish Supercup final in Jeddah earlier this month ended goalless after extra time.

Real Madrid claimed that title in the penalty shootout with Atletico feeling aggrieved after Fede Valverde had hacked down Alvaro Morata, who was clean through on goal with five minutes left to play.

Valverde was sent off for that foul, but will be back on Saturday alongside Casemiro, who was rested along with Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric and Isco for Real’s 4-0 Copa del Rey win in Zaragoza on Wednesday night. Atletico didn’t play in midweek and have had all week to prepare for the derby, whether that will be enough to swing things will be decided on Saturday.