Commentary: China, ASEAN stand firm together in fight against novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — As the fight against the epidemic of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains fierce, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived Wednesday in the Lao capital of Vientiane for a special foreign ministers’ meeting between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The meeting, with a focus on COVID-19, not only serves as a timely platform to share information and discuss further steps, but also testifies China’s solid resolve to join hands with the regional bloc to meet the challenge and build a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

In today’s increasingly interconnected world, no one, regardless of region, nation or race, can detach themselves from the rest of the world in the face of a major public health emergency, but has to depend on the international community whose future is linked together.

As COVID-19 infections have already been reported in over 20 countries including China and several ASEAN members, it is important for all nations, including those from ASEAN, to boost solidarity and collaboration in a bid to win the fight.

China has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility. It has made unswerving efforts and huge sacrifices, and has been taking stringent measures and pooling all national resources to contain the spread of the disease within and outside the country.

Fortunately, China does not stand alone in this war against the epidemic. Ever since the outbreak, the ASEAN community has swiftly lent a helping hand and offered staunch support to China.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen paid a special visit to Beijing in early February to give his support to a friend in need. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha posted a video clip showing his encouragement to people in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic.

On Feb. 15, Vietnam, rotating chair of ASEAN for 2020, released a statement expressing ASEAN leaders’ “heartfelt support” for the Chinese government and people who are busy combating COVID-19. The statement also emphasized the importance of “ASEAN solidarity and the spirit of a cohesive and responsive ASEAN community in facing the outbreak.”

“We are friends of China, in good times and in bad times,” many ASEAN people like to use such an expression to describe the solid China-ASEAN ties. Under the current circumstances, their concrete actions and generous support have been the best proof of this saying.

As the fight against COVID-19 is entering a crucial stage, the special meeting joined by Wang and other foreign ministers of the 10-nation ASEAN bloc sets a good example of strengthening coordination in policy-making and intensifying concerted efforts to overcome the temporary difficulties for a better future for all.

It also sends a clear message to the world that China and ASEAN will combat COVID-19 hand in hand and jointly build a community with a share future to promote health and security in the region.

The contagious COVID-19 may impede people-to-people contacts and cross-border visits for the time being, but it cannot sever the long-lasting bonds of friendship between China and ASEAN countries, which share not only rivers and mountains but also weal and woe.

The ground becomes firm after rain, says a proverb. There is every reason to believe that a collective response from China and ASEAN will be a powerful weapon against the deadly COVID-19, and that the time-tested friendship between the two sides will be burnished even brighter.