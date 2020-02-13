Commentary: China fighting two battles, no inaction allowed

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — China is now engaged in two battles: preventing and controlling the coronavirus epidemic, and tackling difficulties to achieve economic and social development. In these battles, no inaction or dereliction of duty by officials is allowed.

Coordinating the two aspects is a big test for China’s governance system and capabilities, especially as no one can predict exactly when the turning point of the epidemic will arrive.

Curbing the spread of the coronavirus requires reducing the mobility of the population and outdoor activities. However, quarantine measures could harm consumption and investment. Some enterprises, including those in the service, manufacturing and trade sectors, are facing shortages of workers, funds and raw materials needed to resume operations after an extended Spring Festival holiday.

To break the dilemma, resolute and precise measures are taken on both frontlines:

In the war against the virus, China strives to raise hospital admission capacity and improve treatment for patients. Communities have been mobilized to cut the transmission routes. More medical staff and resources are rushed to the most hard-hit province of Hubei.

To promote development, the government has rolled out a series of policies, including increasing funding, introducing targeted tax and fee reductions, ensuring a stable job market, and boosting consumption.

This is wartime. All sectors must mobilize, active and coordinated. Most importantly, members and organizations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) must play their crucial role.

They must have the courage to shoulder responsibilities, the wisdom to carry out epidemic prevention and control in a scientific way, the strategies to coordinate every aspect of efforts, and the capabilities to fully implement policies.

Shortcomings and deficiencies, including those in the emergency management and national reserve system, must be overcome to win the battles. Bureaucratism and practices of formalities for formalities’ sake, as exposed in some places, are as dangerous as the virus, because these practices have undermined the effectiveness of the efforts and the public morale to win.

Some local officials failing to fulfill their responsibilities have been removed from their positions or even received punishment according to the Party’s disciplinary rules. These are no positions kept for officials who are inactive, hesitant, slow in response or incapable of handling urgent, difficult, dangerous and important tasks.

Epidemic prevention and control is the top priority at the current stage, while development is the key to solving all the problems in China.

Experts believe the fundamentals of China’s long-term economic development remain unchanged. China is preparing for the worst but striving for the best results in meeting the year’s targets for social and economic development and completing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, as promised by the CPC.

China is waging two battles, but told in one tale — a tale of seeking success.