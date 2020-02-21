Commentary: For better or worse, humanity shares common destiny

by Xinhua writer Gao Wencheng

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — In an era of globalization, the interests of countries across the world are closely intertwined, and no one can be immune to common challenges such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

By taking decisive measures and making great sacrifice, China has achieved notable progress in preventing and controlling the spread of the virus both domestically and internationally.

Global manufacturers, from automakers to mobile phone producers, are breathing a sigh of relief as the world’s second largest economy gradually reopened its factories that were temporarily closed to help contain the epidemic without causing significant damage to the global supply chain.

China does not stand alone in its fight. So far, leaders of more than 160 countries and international organizations have expressed their solidarity with China and provided assistance. They also voiced confidence in the prospect of China’s economic development and its role as a driving force for world growth.

On the packages of medical supplies donated by the Japanese people to China, such Chinese-language poetic lines were written as “lands apart, destiny shared.” It exemplifies the spirit of helping each other in the global village in the face of common challenges.

However, global efforts and solidarity to combat the COVID-19 outbreak are sometimes undermined by rumors and even slanders.

On Thursday, leading health experts from multiple countries endorsed China’s efforts to stop the virus from spreading on a worldwide scale as well as its high degree of openness and transparency, and voiced concerns that such a remarkable effort is being threatened by rumours and misinformation.

Just as they stressed in a statement published by The Lancet, conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumours, and prejudice that jeopardise the global collaboration in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Cooperation, unity and solidarity across borders are vital for a world sharing a common destiny.

The epidemic reminds mankind again that no country can prosper in isolation or meet all challenges on its own, as the world is a community with a shared future.