Commentary: Racism a disease more difficult to eradicate

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhuanet) — While the people of China are making all-out efforts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, some comments made by certain Western media outlets are blatant rumors, discrimination and racism.

They went so far as to even tag the novel coronavirus as “China virus”. The Wall Street Journal of the United States carried an article by Walter Russell Mead who used an outdated phrase to mock the Chinese people under the epidemic.

Instead of offering solidarity and support, these media outlets and officials have chosen to spread prejudice and panic playing a shameful role that could discourage the collective campaign most needed at the time.

Zepp-LaRouche, founder and president of the Schiller Institute in Germany, has exposed the “ugly face of racism” of linking the coronavirus with any specific country and rebuked the use of other racist terms.

“If Europe and the U.S. want to be credible in talking about ‘human rights’ and ‘western values’ then they should join hands with China and cooperate on the fight to defeat the coronavirus,” Zepp-LaRouche stressed.

Combatting the epidemic is more than just the battle against the disease; it is a test of morality which these media outlets have failed to pass.

The crisis of the novel coronavirus outbreak will be over, but racial discrimination seems a disease more difficult to eradicate.

In the fighting against the virus, the Chinese government has been taking the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures with a high sense of responsibility for people’s health.

It is the unswerving efforts of the whole nation that have helped keep the mortality rate at the current level and prevented the epidemic from becoming a global pandemic.