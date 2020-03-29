Commentary: Solidarity, not stigmatization, needed to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhuanet) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide, it is all the more important and urgent for all countries to step up cooperation in the fight and safeguard global public health security.

Yet, at this crucial time, some U.S. politicians have continued to politicize COVID-19, accusing China of covering up the outbreak. They have also kept stigmatizing China by calling the pathogen behind the disease “Chinese” although the origin remains undetermined.

Such slanderous rhetoric is irresponsible and misguided.

Since the outbreak, China has kept the World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant countries and regions, including the United States, updated with its epidemic situation in an open, transparent and responsible manner.

At present, as China has stepped out of the most arduous stage while the rest of the world is battling the raging disease, the country is not standing aside.

China has quickly shared its diagnostic and therapeutic experience with the WHO and other countries. It has provided assistance to 89 countries and four international organizations.

Chinese health experts have held video conferences with their counterparts from many countries and international organizations. Local governments, enterprises and civil organizations are also making donations to affected countries.

The U.S. politicians’ smearing China will do nothing to help the prevention and control work. On the contrary, this merely sows division and distrust, eroding the foundations of global unity and harmony.

The United States should manage its own business well and play a constructive role in international cooperation on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding global public health security.