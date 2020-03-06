Commentary: U.S. press bullying slams on its own value

Headquarters of Xinhua News Agency in Beijing, June 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

The blatant and arbitrary move by the United States to impede the free flow of information is a negation of its self-claimed image as the champion of freedom of the press.

Such play by the U.S. administration should be written into the history book of the press in the chapter of shame.



BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — The U.S. administration’s move to limit the number of Chinese employees of Chinese media outlets in the united states severely undermines the mutual trust and exchanges between the two countries and reveals a real image of press bullying.

Like many other international news organizations in the United States, Xinhua News Agency and other Chinese media outlets have been playing an irreplaceable role in increasing mutual understanding, promoting people-to-people exchanges and enhancing bilateral ties. Their contribution to sound two-way exchanges is widely recognized.

The Chinese news organizations abide by the U.S. laws, adhere to the ethics of journalism and follow the principles of truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity and impartiality. Their professionalism can not be denied.

The latest U.S. decision to cap the number of Chinese media journalists who can work in the United States is not because the Chinese media outlets have done anything wrong, but is out of deep-rooted ideological prejudice against China and the U.S. political suppression on Chinese media’s role in promoting fairness, justice and progress. It is a typical style of hegemony reflected in the media sector.

The blatant and arbitrary move by the United States to impede the free flow of information is a negation of its self-claimed image as the champion of freedom of the press. From requiring Chinese media to register as “foreign agents” and listing five Chinese media outlets as “foreign missions” to “expelling” Chinese reporters in a disguised way, the U.S. government has continuously escalated its oppression against Chinese media and grossly interfered in their normal operations. The face of hypocrisy, double standards and hegemony emerges.

China firmly opposes press bullying. It has been an internationally-recognized principle to play the media’s role in promoting international cooperation and provide convenience to media outlets for their normal reporting activities. Such play by the U.S. administration should be written into the history book of the press in the chapter of shame.

A direct consequence of the downsizing of Chinese media staff will be that the media’s role as an important bridge and link between the two countries to strengthen communication and enhance understanding will be weakened. The Chinese people will have fewer direct accesses to learn about the United States, its politics, economy, society and people.

In fact, it is known to all that the news reporting environment in the United States is increasingly deteriorating. Journalists have been searched, attacked, intercepted at the border, and restricted from publishing public information, according to U.S. media reports. Freedom of the press in the United States has been seriously undermined over the past years.

The U.S. side should drop the Cold War and zero-sum game mentality and build cooperation, not shake it, when dealing with China. The United States has broken the rules of the game, it should immediately correct its wrongdoings and refraining from going too far. ■