Commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry urges U.S. to stop condoning anti-China suspects in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday urged the United States to immediately stop condoning anti-China and trouble making suspects in Hong Kong.

The spokesperson of the U.S. State Department made unwarranted remarks and voiced “concern” about the Hong Kong police’s recent legal action against Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, widely known as one of the “black hands” behind Hong Kong’s months-long unrest, and several others in accordance with the law.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the commissioner’s office in reply expressed strong disapproval and firm opposition, making it clear that the United States is pointing fingers at the HKSAR government’s law-based governance on the pretext of human rights and freedom, which is a blatant interference in Hong Kong affairs and in the HKSAR’s rule of law and judicial independence.

“Hong Kong is a city governed by the rule of law. No one is above the law, and all individuals should take legal responsibility for their actions,” the statement said.

Some American politicians have openly glorified Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and his ilk — who have long been engaging in anti-China and trouble-making activities in Hong Kong — as “advocates for civil liberties and democracy” while acting as the judge and firing accusations at the Hong Kong police who have taken the action against the suspects in strict accordance with the law, it said.

The statement emphasized that China is firmly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to opposing any external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

The statement again urged the U.S. side to immediately stop condoning anti-China suspects who have tried to mess up Hong Kong, stop undermining the rule of law and judicial independence in the HKSAR, and stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs as a whole. Otherwise, the Chinese people, including the Hong Kong compatriots, will definitely fight back.