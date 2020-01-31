Commodity exchanges in China postpone trading for one more day

ZHENGZHOU/DALIAN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Trading on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) in Liaoning Province and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange in Henan Province will resume on Feb. 3, one working day later than scheduled, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The resumption of trading was postponed from Friday, Jan. 31 to Monday, Feb. 3, the first working day after the prolonged holiday as the Chinese mainland has extended the Spring Festival holiday to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Night trading will also resume on Feb. 3 on the two exchanges. The last delivery day of egg and ethylene glycol futures for January 2020 delivery on the DCE will be postponed to Feb. 3 as well.