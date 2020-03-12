Communication operators expand free Wi-Fi coverage for students in remote areas in Inner Mongolia

Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows a general view of Hongshuliang Village in Jungar Banner, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In a warm traditional cave dwelling, Liu Jincai, a junior high school student, sets up a folding table and studies through a mobile phone with Wi-Fi. “My son had to climb to the top of the mountain days ago to grab better Wi-Fi for online class. That was inconvenient.” Liu’s mother Li Yulian said. The family live on the edge of the Loess Plateau, where the Wi-Fi quality was not good till a local branch of China Mobile expanded free Wi-Fi coverage for the family on March 5. Local communication operators have beefed up home internet at counties and expanded free Wi-Fi coverage for students like Liu who lives in remote areas during the epidemic. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)